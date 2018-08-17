WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Speculation about the Pawtucket Pawsox moving from Rhode Island to Worcester could soon come to rest.

According to the Providence Journal and the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, city leaders in Worcester will make an announcement about the team’s future Friday.

Pawsox representatives and city officials in Worcester have been negotiating a deal since last summer.

Last week, Chairman Larry Luccino was spotted visiting a possible stadium site in Worcester’s canal district. However, he says the tour was scheduled weeks ago, just as a part of exploring their options.

Former Red Sox player Lou Merloni feels a possible move could be good for Worcester residents but upsetting for the people of Pawtucket.

“I’m happy for Worcester, they’re gonna get a good franchise,” he said. “I’m sure the people in that area are excited but it is hard to kind of feel great about it because I know how much those people down there love that team.”

Former Red Sox player Tim Wakefield also has mixed emotions about the situation.

“Probably a bummer to the city of Pawtucket but, ya know, Larry Luccino is running the show down there so I don’t know what his thoughts are,” he said.

Back in December, Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien spoke to city leaders in hopes of keeping the Pawsox in Rhode Island.

“The Pawsox are part of what makes Rhode Island great,” he said. “All of this now is being threatened by a real deal on the table in Worcester, Massachusetts. A deal that is rumored to be cheaper for the team. We need immediate and decisive action.”

The current home of the Pawsox, McCoy Stadium, is the oldest stadium in AAA baseball.

