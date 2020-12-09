Worcester city manager tests positive for COVID-19

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester City Manager Edward Mr. Augustus Jr. announced on Wednesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus and that he has entered into isolation.

“I did not feel well when I woke up Tuesday morning, and following COVID-19 protocols, I stayed out of work and went for a test. I learned today that the test produced a positive result,” Augustus said. “I am currently in isolation in my home and following all protocols.”

The Worcester Division of Public Health has identified 20 direct exposures to the city manager and is conducting contact tracing.

The exposed contacts are currently in quarantine, per CDC guidelines, and are said to be following all COVID-19 protocols.

“I want to assure people there has been no interruption to the day-to-day functions of City government,” Augustus said. “We will continue our work, while doing so in full accordance with COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our employees and the public.”

