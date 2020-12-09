Worcester city manager tests positive for COVID-19

Worcester City Manager Ed Augustus, who was part of a press conference with Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito inside the DCU Center on Thursday, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Augustus, a former state senator, is currently in isolation at his home and roughly 20 people who have been identified as close contacts are also in quarantine, the city said in a statement.

Augustus said that he did not feel well when he woke up Tuesday morning, went to get tested, began to isolate himself, and got word Wednesday morning that he had tested positive.

He said city government will continue unaffected by his physical absence.

At his press conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Baker said he had not been contacted for being a close contact of Augustus, wore a mask when around Augustus and others last week for a press conference, and kept his distance.

Polito said no one had been in touch with her about her contact with Augustus either.

(Copyright (c) 2020 State House News Service.