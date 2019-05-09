WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Quick-thinking Worcester city workers rushed to the aid of a 3-year-old girl and her grandmother after they were struck and injured by a vehicle in Worcester Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Chandler Street about 10:30 a.m. determined that a driver in a silver sedan crashed into the back of a vehicle stopped at a crosswalk, causing it to veer off the road and hit the woman and the stroller she was pushing, police said.

The impact of the crash left the little girl, who was in the stroller, underneath the car.

Nearby Department of Public Works (DPW) worker Peter Lamoures dialed 911 as his co-workers jumped out of their truck and went to rescue the trapped girl.

DPW employee Dan Patenaude and another man lifted the vehicle off of the toddler, while a third worker pulled her out.

“My partner and I, Jay, he said, ‘Let’s lift,’ and we lifted and got the car off,” he recalled. “One of the other guys grabbed the baby from underneath.”

The grandmother and the young girl were taken to a local hospital with broken legs, police said.

Left behind at the scene was the child’s bent and broken stroller, a crosswalk sign that had been knocked to the ground, as well as the little girl’s pink t-shirt and snacks.

No charges have been filed at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)