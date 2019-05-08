Worcester city workers spring into action to help grandmother, toddler struck by vehicle

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Some quick-thinking Worcester city workers rushed to the aid of a 3-year-old girl and her grandmother after they were struck and injured by a vehicle in Worcester on Wednesday morning.

Police officers responding to a reported crash on Chandler Street crash about 10:30 a.m. determined that a driver in a silver sedan crashed into the back of a vehicle stopped at a crosswalk, causing it to veer off the road and hit the woman and the stroller she was pushing.

The impact of the crash left the little girl underneath the car.

That’s when some Department of Public Works employees rushed to the rescue.

One worker called 911 while three others got out of their truck and lifted the car.

DPW worker Dan Patenaude said, “It was just knee-jerk the way we reacted.”

“My partner said, ‘Let’s lift,’ and we lifted and got the car off, and one of the other guys got the baby from underneath and pulled her out,” he recalled.

John Demeault agreed, saying, “It’s just a reaction. It’s really something anybody would do. It was just second nature.”

Both the grandmother and the child were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

As investigators worked to determine the cause, a punk T-shirt, a bag of crackers, and a crumpled stroller could be seen on the sidewalk near the scene of the crash.

