Worcester community and Roy family say final farewell to fallen firefighter

WORCESTER (WHDH) - It has been a week full of tributes, as the Worcester community and Roy family prepare to say a final farewell to fallen firefighter Christopher Roy.

Dozens of people have visited Roy’s station on Webster St. to pay their respects. Many of them never knew the fallen firefighter but, as Roys final call approaches, they are adamant that he will never be forgotten.

Flowers, candles, Christmas wreaths all adorn the Worcester fire station to show their appreciation for the sacrifice he made on Sunday.

Friends say he was a hard worker, dedicated to his job, but above all, a good father.

His 9-year-old daughter Ava, was said to be the light of his life.

Roy is also survived by his parents and his brother.

A memorial fund has been set up in his honor for his daughter called the Ava Roy fund. Any donations can be sent to the Worcester Fire Department.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)