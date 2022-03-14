WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police put out a community-wide call to action after a special young girl’s stroller was stolen and the community answered in a big way.

Five-year-old Ariel Nguyen was getting ready for school on Tuesday when her parents noticed that the stroller she needs to get around had just vanished.

“Every morning we always bring the stroller out outside in front of our door,” said her mom Kristy Nguyen. She said she remembers thinking, “oh my gosh somebody stole our baby’s stroller.”

Little Ariel has a hard time walking and the specialized stroller helps her get around.

“She doesn’t walk properly like other babies — like other kids 5-years-old — as you can see her now, she walks very imbalanced,” said Nguyen.

The stroller is worth thousands of dollars and is not easily replaced. That is where Andrea Castinetti stepped in to help.

“I was shocked, I mean who steals from a child? That was the number one reaction. Like, who does that,” she asked.

Castinetti is the founder of the Massachusetts nonprofit, Kindness Coalition. She saw a Facebook post about the Nguyen’s situation and knew just what to do.

“I saw, on the Worcester police post, so many people saying, ‘I’ll donate if someone starts a fund’ and I said, ‘I’ll take it and we will run with it,'” said Castinetti.

In just a matter of hours, the Worcester community raise nearly $3,500. Ariel’s mom said she never could have imagined receiving such an outpouring of support.

“Heartbroken and happy at the same time,” said Nguyen. “So touched and I want to cry. Like, thank you for helping us, for loving my baby.”

The new stroller is now on its way and is due to be delivered to Ariel’s school later this week.

