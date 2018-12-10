Worcester community mourning loss of firefighter who died battling 5-alarm blaze

WORCESTER (WHDH) - The Worcester community gathered outside the fire department to leave flowers and candles as they mourned the loss of a 36-year-old firefighter who lost his life while battling a five-alarm blaze that tore through a multi-family home early Sunday morning.

Christopher Roy, of Shrewsbury, who had been with the department for about two-and-a-half years, died after becoming trapped on the second floor of the Lowell Street home around 4 a.m., Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said.

The station where Roy was based quickly became a memorial site.

Sam Thacs brought his young son to the department to honor the ultimate sacrifice that Roy made.

“We feel bad,” he said. “It’s a very sad for the day for Worcester, so we came by to salute them. I showed him how to respect.”

His young son, who showed up dressed as a firefighter, was just one of many to take a trip down to the station Monday morning.

“It’s just sad. Everybody is hurting today,” one resident said. “Broken hearts, heavy hearts, especially the firemen. All we can do is pray for everybody.”

Flags remained at half-staff as candles sat on the ground in the shape of Roy’s initials.

Joan Tolson stopped by the memorial to leave flowers and say a pray.

“This is our town. They’re fighting for us when they go into them fires and he went in to save somebody he thought was in there and didn’t make it; it could be me,” she said. “They’re doing their work. They’re the best.”

