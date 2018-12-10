Worcester community mourns loss of firefighter who died battling 5-alarm blaze

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester community is coming together to honor the service of a 36-year-old firefighter who lost his life while battling a five-alarm blaze that tore through a multi-family home early Sunday morning.

Christopher Roy, of Shrewsbury, who has been with the department for about two-and-a-half years, died after becoming trapped on the second floor of the Lowell Street home around 4 a.m., Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said.

He leaves behind his parents, a brother and his 9-year-old daughter, Eva.

“It’s a tragedy,” resident Eric Esposito said. “It’s sad to know he had a daughter he left behind.”

Lavoie recalled the flames ripping through the building during the bone-chilling morning as firefighters scrambled to rescue everyone inside.

“Fire crews were heroic in their efforts to rescue their colleague who was under extreme conditions,” he said. “Every person on the fire grounds gave a 110 percent to try and rescue the firefighters that were in danger.”

“Everyday our firefighters selflessly risk their lives without a second thought,” Lavoie continued. “Today they showed incredibly heroism, dedication and devotion in their efforts to save firefighter Roy.”

The city lowered flags to half-staff as crews draped black bunting across the Worcester firehouses.

“Firefighter Roy took the ultimate sacrifice last night doing what he always wanted to do, helping people and saving lives,” Lavoie said.

A second firefighter, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

All the residents made it out of the home safely and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

