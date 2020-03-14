Worcester confirms first coronavirus case

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - City officials confirmed the first positive coronavirus case in Worcester Saturday and said it was tied to the Biogen conference last month.

The person is in isolation and is being monitored by the Department of Public Health, officials said.

Five other people are being tested for the virus and are also being monitored by DPH.

Officials said the Worcester Public Library will close until further notice at the end of the day Sunday.

