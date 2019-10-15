Worcester considers permanently moving date of Halloween trick-or-treating

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester — the second-largest city in the Bay State — is considering permanently moving Halloween to the last Saturday of October instead of Oct. 31 to avoid problems with midweek trick-or-treating.

City officials will discuss the possible move with local police and school leaders, as well as community, neighborhood and faith-based groups on Tuesday night.

City Councilor Matthew Walley says he filed an order last month requesting a report on the feasibility of making the change.

He said designating trick-or-treating to take place on a Saturday would allow festivities to begin earlier end ease the stress on working parents.

Brie Goldberg, who teaches in the area, says she is in favor of the change.

“I would love for Halloween to be on a Saturday so I don’t have to deal with really sugared up, wild, wild friends the next day,” she said.

A declaration moving Halloween would not be legally binding.

A vote is planned for after 6:30 p.m.

