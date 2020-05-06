Worcester considers requiring retail shop employees to check their temperatures daily

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Temperature checks could become the new normal for retail shop employees across Worcester.

City Manager Edward Augustus announced during a City Council meeting on Tuesday that he was considering having all workers of a retail business use non-contact, infrared thermometers to check their temperatures daily.

Anyone exhibiting a temperature at or above 99 degrees would not be allowed to remain on the premises.

This potential requirement would be added to the city’s emergency order put in place on April 17.

A Walmart in Worcester temporarily closed after 81 employees test positive for the coronavirus.

