Worcester County DA accused of violating conflict of interest laws

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Ethics Commission claims that several state officials — including Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early — violated the state’s conflict of interest law.

In 2017, an independent investigation found that Early asked former Massachusetts State Police Colonel Richard McKeon to remove embarrassing details from the arrest report of Allie Bibaud — the daughter of a Dudley District Court judge.

Bibaud was arrested for driving under the influence of heroin and alcohol in 2016.

The initial report included sexually explicit statements that she allegedly made and references to her father’s profession.

The statements were later removed from the report at the suggestion of Early.

In a statement, the DA wote:

“As the Commission’s press release accurately reflects, they previously voted reasonable cause and invited me to settle by way of a disposition agreement. That invitation came just before Christmas and I declined it because my actions fit squarely within the rules of professional conduct that bind us as prosecutors. As DA, I am supposed to take steps to prevent the law enforcement officers with whom we work from making statements that will be publicly disseminated in the media that hold defendants up to ridicule and affect their right to a fair trial. I adhered to those ethical rules in this situation and will continue to do so, just as I have throughout my tenure. I look forward to a public hearing.”

The commission said the effort to replace the original arrest report is in violation of the conflict of interest law.

The scandal prompted the retirements of Colonel McKeon and other top officials at the state police.

The commission will schedule public hearings on the allegations within 90 days.

