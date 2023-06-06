WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Tuesday that he’s still confident the case surrounding the death of Molly Bish will be solved now 20 years after her remains were discovered in Palmer.

The teenager was last seen being dropped off at her lifeguarding job at a pond in Warren in 2000. Her disappearance then sparked a massive search and an ensuing investigation.

While the circumstances of her death remain unsolved, Early said this week that the search for her killer is still active.

“As years go by, time becomes your friend,” he said. “Relationships end, people die. When things like that happen, you tend to get more calls.”

Early said his office has received thousands of tips about what happened to Molly 23 years ago. He continued, saying “I understand there were a lot of problems the day she was abducted and murdered.”

“The crime scene was destroyed because it was looked at as a drowning,” Early said.

Over time, though, Early said investigators have made progress, including an announcement in 2021 identifying Francis Sumner as a person of interest in the case.

Sumner, who died in 2016, was a convicted rapist who matched the description of a suspicious person Molly’s mom had spotted.

“My gut told me that this was appropriate,” Early said of the move to identify Sumner. “This was clear and it was very persuasive evidence to name him a person of interest in the case and I actually called him a suspect.”

7NEWS recently spoke with Molly’s sister, Heather, who expressed frustration with Early’s office, saying “I think I’ve exasperated all of my ability to work in conjunction with the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.”

Heather said she wants the case moved to another DA’s office for a fresh set of eyes.

“This case isn’t going anywhere,” Early said. “We’ve got real professionals working on this case and we’re going to let them keep doing their job.”

Early said his office has resolved 40-year-old homicides, adding that investigators have a lot of information helping them make Molly’s case.

Asked if the office has enough information to say this case could someday be closed, Early responded “Oh yeah.”

“I believe it could be closed at some point, yes,” he said.

Early would not say what kind of evidence he has linking the suspect to the victim but said investigators still need more information.

