WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday announced a grant to establish a county-wide comfort dog program, and renewed support for youth substance abuse prevention.

The grant awarded by the Department of Justice Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Use Program (COSSUP) will “…expand the use of comfort dogs to support students, families, and community members during critical incidents and community outreach efforts,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

It said the funding will help formalize a coordinated mutual aid response system, strengthen existing programs, and support the development of new comfort dog teams within several local police departments.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said by expanding their services, they can better help the community during difficult moments. Early said comfort dogs can be an effective tool in helping to reduce anxiety, support trauma recovery, and promote emotional well-being.

“The more we learn about trauma, and the negative effects it has on kids, the more we realize, this is just thinking outside the box,” Early said. “And this is a great tool for bringing down the temperature in a school when there’s, for example, a fight, [or] when there’s something going on on the national news.”

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