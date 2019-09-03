Worcester couple celebrates 70 years of marriage in harmony

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester couple celebrated 70 years together on Tuesday with a song.

Reprising a tune he sang on the couple’s 65th anniversary, Bob Ford sang “When Your Old Wedding Ring Was New” to his wife Shirley on Sept. 3 — their 70th year together.

The couple met at a Holy Cross/Boston College football game in 1947. Bob was fresh out of serving in the Navy during World War II, which caught Shirley’s eye.

“First of all, he was a good-looking sailor,” Shirley recalled. “I don’t know, right from the start something clicked.”

“She was a pretty girl,” Bob said.

The pair settled down in Worcester and four children, 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren later, they’re living happily ever after in their 90s.

And music has always been a part of their life, according to Shirley.

“Bob gets up singing in the morning,” she said.

To other couples looking to hit 70 years together, the pair offered simple advice.

“Take one day at a time,” Shirley said.

“Keep the faith,” Bob added.

