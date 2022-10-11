CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester couple drove all the way to Cambridge to give an oversized skeleton outside Wusong Road restaurant a missing left arm.

As 7NEWS previously reported, a young woman, accompanied by a man, stole the arm last week after snapping photos with the giant Halloween decoration. The restaurant was offering a $100 gift card for the return of the arm.

But in a twist of fate, the couple’s identical skeleton fell over in a windstorm, so they had an arm to spare, as Wusong Road wrote on Instagram.

