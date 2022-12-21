WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A husband and wife from Worcester have been arrested and indicted on several sex trafficking charges, according to officials.

The Office of United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins announced that Kiersten Soto, 29, and Moises Soto, 30, were both indicted on a count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, s count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion and a count of traveling or using interstate facilities to promote unlawful activities.

Citing the indictment, Rollins’ office said in a press release that from February through May 2022, the couple allegedly “used force, fraud and coercion to traffic a victim for commercial sex in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Rhode Island.”

“Additionally, Kiersten Soto was charged with traveling and using interstate facilities to promote unlawful activities, specifically prostitution, in violation of the Travel Act,” the release stated.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said that the charges of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion each “provide for a sentence of at least 15 years and up to life in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.”

The office’s press release also noted that the charge of traveling or using interstate facilities to promote unlawful activities, specifically prostitution can lead to a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine that could total $250,000.

In addition to Rollins’ office, Matthew B. Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge of the Homeland Security Investigations in New England was credited in the announcement, along with the assistance of Massachusetts State Police, as well as the police departments in Marlborough and Worcester.

