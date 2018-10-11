Worcester DA investigating early morning crash involving Milford selectman

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning crash involving a local selectman last month, officials said.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr., has notified Milford police that his office will be conducting an independent investigation into a Sept. 24 crash involving Selectmen William Kingkade, Jr., Milford Police Chief Thomas O’Loughlin announced Thursday.

Early’s Office will be investigating the facts and circumstances prior to and following the 12:48 a.m. crash on Whitewood Road.

In a statement, Early said, “the matter will be investigated by the Essex County State Police Detective Unit” and that “any potential prosecution flowing from the matter will be assigned to another district attorney office as a “special prosecution.”

