Worcester DCU Center field hospital decommissioned

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A makeshift field hospital that was built inside the Worcester DCU Center to handle a predicted surge in coronavirus cases has been decommissioned.

The 250-bed facility was managed and staffed by UMass Memorial Medical Center and will remain ready to reopen should the need arise, according to a statement made by the city manager Friday.

The hospital is currently housing 11 patients. It is unclear where they will be moved.

The DCU Center was the state’s first field hospital and the National Guard, FEMA and other volunteers are worked around the clock to get the 50,000-square-foot facility up and running back in April.

It was set up to care for coronavirus patients in need of around the clock care however, those who were critically ill stayed in a true hospital setting.

There are 3,311 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Worcester.

Similar field hospitals are still serving patients in Boston, Lowell, and Dartmouth.

Baker said last week that hospitalizations across that state have been dropping.

