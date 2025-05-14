WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Several dozen people called into Tuesday night’s city council meeting to voice their anger about what happened last week in Worcester.

They couldn’t come in person and speak due to City Hall being closed early, due to what the mayor calls “violent threats” directed at the city in recent days.

People in Worcester are upset about ICE raids in the city.

Protesters once again rallied outside city hall, demanding action and accountability from local leaders.

A chaotic scene unfolded on Eureka Street last week when a crowd confronted federal agents in an attempt to stop them from taking a woman into custody.

Witnesses say the agents had no warrant, but immigration officials say their target was a violent criminal, who was in the country illegally.

Worcester police were called in to deescalate the situation. The daughter of the woman ICE arrested was also taken into custody, along with Ashley Spring, a candidate for Worcester School Committee.

Spring addressed the crowd Tuesday outside of city hall.

“This stunt is just going to make us louder,” said Spring.

“We don’t want this here. I can’t stress that enough,” said Kevin Schofield, there protesting ICE. “We do not want this here, we did not vote for this. Get it out of here.”

Protestors called for Worcester police to protect its residents from ICE, not assist ICE.

They’re also angry about the limited response, at this time, from the city.

City hall closed early Tuesday ahead of the protest. The city council meeting was moved from city hall to online only.

“I feel comfortable bringing my kid here,” said Schofield.

Mayor Joe Petty explained the decision, saying several city leaders and staff have received violent threats in recent days.

“We understand that a lot of people are hurting, no question about it,” said Mayor Petty.

Mayor Petty is asking for the city manager and police chief to come up with a written, formal policy, codifying how Worcester police should interact with immigration officials moving forward.

