Worcester digging out from under several inches of compacted snow

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Residents in Central Massachusetts will be busy shoveling compacted snow following the midweek nor’easter.

Worcester saw over six inches of snow early Thursday morning, with flakes still lingering as of 7 a.m.

The snow weighed heavily on trees and power lines, causing outages for several residents.

It also led to difficult travel on the roads with many cars slipping through the streets Wednesday night.

Crews are busy clearing the streets, but difficult travel could continue into the morning.

