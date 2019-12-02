Worcester digging out, preparing for more snow

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester residents spent Monday digging out from the previous night’s snowfall, but more flakes are expected into Tuesday morning.

Snow was falling at 2 inches an hour last night, and 4 to 6 more inches are predicted for Tuesday.

Residents dug out Monday, but weren’t happy about it.

“I hate shoveling it, especially with a long driveway,” said Michelle Roberge.

The city’s parking ban is in effect and 400 cars have already been towed.

