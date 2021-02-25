Worcester easing restaurant seating restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. is easing seating restrictions at city restaurants.

Earlier in the week, a member of the Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to Augustus urging him to allow bar-top dining as COVID-19 cases are on the decline.

In response to Governor Charlie Baker’s order to lift capacity limits on restaurants, the city manager announced he would ease restrictions as well.

But he said the restaurant owners must enforce health and safety guidelines.

“We’ve seen it previously that the gains that we make are not always permanent, they can be lost if we don’t stick to the protocols if were not vigilant,” Augustus said.

He encourages people to enjoy their new freedoms responsibly.

