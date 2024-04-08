WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - There’s no shortage of adventure at the EcoTarium in Worcester and area residents looking to take in the eclipse Monday can swing by for educational fun.

“Learning through fun and through play is so important,” said Katie Chappell, the EcoTarium’s director of education and exhibits.

“We are 200 years old and we have everything from exhibits that are interactive that folks get to engage with — our planetarium, as well as our wildlife zoo.”

But on Monday, guests will get a first-hand lesson in astronomy. Thirty-two million Americans will witness the moon pass between the earth and the sun.

“Here in Massachusetts, while we’re not at 100 percent totality, right here in Worcester we’re going to get about 97 percent,” she said.

The EcoTarium’s Sun Dial Plaza will have seven different telescopes, there will be solar eclipse glasses that visitors can look through, people can build their own solar systems, catch a special presentation, or check out NASA’s livestream at the planetarium.

Learn more: https://ecotarium.org/

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)