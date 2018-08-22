Worcester family searching for answers after 5-year-old son disappears into Jamaica river

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Worcester family is searching for answers after their 5-year-old son disappeared into a river in Jamaica.

“It’s a very sad situation not knowing, having to hope and being positive and trying to think they are going to find him,” said family friend Tianna Grant.

Jace Jones and his brothers were visiting their father and other relatives in Jamaica. Tuesday, Jace and his siblings went rafting with a captain on the Martha Brae River, a popular tourist attraction.

“Jace accidentally fell off. The driver went after him. When he went to climb back on the raft, he grabbed, and they both went down and never came back up,” Grant said.

Jace’s brothers and cousin were eventually rescued from the raft. Friends say the Coast Guard called off the search Tuesday evening. They resumed the search Wednesday morning, but had stopped because of muddy waters.

“We do not waste any time. Everything that can be done is being done,” said family friend Nicholas Faron.

Friends say Jace loves the water and would often go swimming in a YMCA pool and the beach.

The family is holding onto hope.

“Pray. Keep an open mind,” Grant said. “Just pray for the best.”

The earliest flight Jace’s mother could get to Jamaica is Thursday. She will be flying out in the morning.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)