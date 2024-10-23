WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man faced a judge Wednesday for a dangerousness hearing in connection with the death of his 4-year-old daughter.

Francisco Ortiz, 34, was ordered held without assault and battery charges. His daughter was found unresponsive last Tuesday after reportedly falling on the floor, Worcester police said.

Emergency crews tried to resuscitate the child, but she was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to police. An autopsy revealed the child had a skull fracture on the top of her head consistent with a two-story fall, as well as other injuries, a police report said.

Ortiz was arrested and his other two children were placed in the care of the state, officials said.

He is slated to return to court in November.

