NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man was arrested by Northboro police and charged following an investigation into reports that he had left his child in a locked car on an approximately 90-degree day, according to Northboro Police Chief Brian Griffin.

Luis Lopez Veloz, 40, is charged with Reckless Endangerment of a Child. He was arraigned on the charge in Westborough District Court on Friday.

Northboro police responded to the Walmart on Otis Street Thursday at approximately 4:06 p.m. for reports of a small child who was left alone in a locked, parked vehicle. The prosecutor said bystanders in the parking lot noticed the child and called 911.

“On that day it should be noted that it was 90 degrees outside. There was a heat advisory as well that was issued by the National Weather Service,” said Prosecutor Carla Jackson. “They had to contact the police department, as well as the fire department, in order to break the windows of the vehicle.”

Police said the child was eventually removed from the car safely. He was evaluated by EMS and taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Police were able to locate Veloz, and later determined that he was shopping and had left the child in the vehicle.

Veloz’s wife, Lady Diana Ortiz Silva, said their son Liam is doing well, and she is standing by her husband. Silva said this is all a misunderstanding, and her husband was busy dropping her off from work, driving another relative home, and lost track of the child.

She spoke to 7NEWS in Spanish, the translation saying, “My husband is an excellent father, and my children cannot live without him.”

Veloz’s defense attorney said his client did not intentionally leave the boy behind, and there is no reason to believe that this would happen again.

“He tells me the child must have instantly fell asleep in the vehicle, he doesn’t remember, basically forgot the child was in the vehicle,” said Gabriel Vazquez, Veloz’s Defense Attorney. “This was just an incredibly unfortunate mistake, error, lapse of judgement.”

Veloz was released on $500 cash bail. He was ordered to have a mental health evaluation and cannot be alone with children.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)