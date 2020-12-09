WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Fire Department is honoring firefighter Christopher Roy, who made the ultimate sacrifice two years ago.

The 36-year-old from Shrewsbury died while battling a four-alarm house fire on Lowell Street on Dec. 9, 2018.

“Our Hero Fallen But Not Forgotten,” the fire department wrote on Twitter.

A memorial in honor of Roy was unveiled last year, featuring a firefighter’s helmet and axe with the word “perseverance” inscribed on the handle.

