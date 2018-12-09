Worcester firefighter dies battling 5-alarm blaze

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Fire officials have identified the 36-year-old Worcester firefighter who lost his life while battling a five-alarm blaze that tore through a multi-family home early Sunday morning.

Christopher Roy, of Shrewsbury, who has been with the department for about two-and-a-half years, died after becoming trapped on the second floor of the Lowell Street home, Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said.

He leaves behind his parents, a brother, and his 9-year-old daughter, Eva.

“Once again, December has proven to be the cruelest month of the year for the Worcester Fire Department,” Worcester Mayor Joseph M. Petty said, referencing the 1999“Fire crews were heroic in their efforts to rescue their colleagues under extreme conditions.’’

Lavoie also mentioned the deadly blaze 19 years ago, saying, “This is a difficult day for the Worcester Fire Department and particularly painful as this is the week we remember the mourn the passing of Worcester firefighter Jon Davies and the six who perished in the cold storage fire.”

He added, “Fire crews were heroic in their efforts to rescue their colleagues under extreme conditions. Every person on the fire-ground gave 110 percent to try to rescue the firefighters who were in danger.”

Two other firefighters, whose names were not released, were taken to the hospital. They were treated for minor injuries and released.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 7 Lowell St. around 4 a.m. found dense black smoke pouring from the windows and flames shooting out of the second and third floor.

Firefighters from several communities battled through freezing temperatures to extinguish the blaze.

Oscar Mosquete, who lives in the building, recalled the tense moments after residents realized there was a fire.

“We see the smoke coming out and we get out there,” he said. “We called everybody.”

Residents say they believe the fire started in the basement.

The American Red Cross has responded to the scene and is assisting the nearly a dozen displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This morning, the Commonwealth lost firefighter Christopher Roy from @WorcesterFD who leaves behind his 8 year old daughter. The @CityOfBoston’s hearts are in @CityOfWorcester today as we mourn together & remember the sacrifice Christopher made to serve and protect others. -MJW — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) December 9, 2018

On behalf of Commissioner @ChiefJoeFinn and the members of Boston Fire…Our Condolences pic.twitter.com/QTXLS93dg5 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 9, 2018

