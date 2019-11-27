Worcester firefighter released from hospital, recovering at home following deadly fire

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester firefighter Christopher Pace is recovering from home after he was seriously injured during a house fire that claimed the life of Lt. Jason Menard.

Firefighters from Ladder 5 entered a burning home at 7 Stockholm St. around 1 a.m Nov. 13 in search of a reported trapped resident and baby, according to Lavoie.

Menard saved Pace and another fellow firefighter from the raging flames as it overtook the third floor. The 39-year-old lieutenant was unable to escape.

“Lt. Jay, he pushed him out the window to save his life,” said Pace’s brother, Dan.

Pace suffered from a collapsed lung, broken ribs and serious burns.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with the cost of his medical bills.

The fallen firefighter leaves behind a wife and three children.

A memorial fund has been set up in Menard’s honor to help support his family.

