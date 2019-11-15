Worcester firefighter saved from deadly blaze by heroic lieutenant in stable condition, good spirits

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester firefighter Christopher Pace remains hospitalized after suffering a number of serious injuries during a deadly blaze that claimed the life of Lt. Jason Menard.

By all accounts, Menard gave up his life inside a burning house on Stockholm Street early Wednesday morning to save the lives of his young crew members — one of those being Chris Pace.

With Menard’s help, Pace was able to escape the fire through a third-floor window.

The force of the fall left the firefighter with a collapsed lung, broken ribs and serious burns.

City officials say he is in stable condition and in good spirits as he continues his road to recovery.

Meanwhile, the community is coming together to support the Worcester firefighters by bringing pizzas, leaving flowers and extending condolences.

The Worcester Fire Department, Firefighter Pace, and his family say they would like to acknowledge and thank all the support and well wishes they have received from the community over the last three days.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)