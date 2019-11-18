Worcester firefighter saved from deadly blaze by heroic lieutenant in stable condition

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester firefighter Christopher Pace is recovering from serious injuries he sustained during a house fire that claimed the life of Lt. Jason Menard.

Firefighters from Ladder 5 entered a burning home at 7 Stockholm St. around 1 a.m. on Wednesday in search of a reported trapped resident and baby, according to Lavoie.

Menard saved Pace and another fellow firefighter from the raging flames as it overtook the third floor. The 39-year-old lieutenant was unable to escape.

“Lt. Jay, he pushed him out the window to save his life,” said Pace’s brother, Dan.

Pace suffered from a collapsed lung, broken ribs and serious burns.

Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Martin Dyer says Pace remains hospitalized and is in stable condition.

“He does have a long road to recovery,” Dyer added. “He’s being well taken care of by a fantastic family — a very strong, caring wife.”

Loved ones and firefighters from across the nation are mourning the loss of Menard. His funeral is scheduled for Monday at St. John’s Church in Worcester.

