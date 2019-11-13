Worcester firefighter saved from deadly flames recovering from serious injures, brother says

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) – As tributes pour in to honor the late Lieutenant Jason Menard, one family is feeling especially grateful for the hero’s sacrifice.

By all accounts, Menard gave up his life inside a burning house on Stockholm Street early Wednesday morning to save the lives of his young crew members — one of those being Chris Pace.

Pace had been on the force for a year and a half, according to his brother Dan.

He was working alongside Menard when they found themselves trapped on the third floor.

“Lieutenant Jay — he pushed him out the window to save his life, but unfortunately didn’t make it,” Dan said.

Pace was badly hurt from the three-story drop and is suffering from a collapsed lung, broken ribs and serious burns.

He is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

“He’s recovering right now,” Dan said. “He’s trying not to say much, trying to rest but he is going to need all the emotional support from us for this.”

Meanwhile, the community is coming together to support the Worcester firefighters by bringing pizzas, leaving flowers and extending condolences.

“We’re all shaken up about it,” Dan said. “Just trying to do the best we can support each other, support the families.”

