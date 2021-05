WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three women in the Worcester Fire Department made history in the city by becoming the first all-female engine crew.

The three firefighters normally work at different stations, but for the holiday weekend they were all called to fill in at the Southbridge Street station.

The women said it was a nice surprise to spend time together.

