Worcester firefighters rescue man trapped under 2,000-pound cement block

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Worcester on Friday scrambled to rescue a man who became trapped when a 2,000-pound cement block toppled over on top of him.

A technical rescue crew responding to the area of Southgate Street found the victim, whose legs were left pinned under the massive block.

“The cement block was on top of him and he asked me to hold his hand. So, I reached out, held his hand,” witness Ernest Foster recalled. “I said don’t worry, the ambulance is coming.”

Anthony Boss, of the Worcester Fire Department, says his crew used inflatable bags to lift the block and free the victim.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital with serious leg injuries, according to fire officials.

Witnesses say the man was staining a fence behind Direnzo Towing when the block fell on him in what appears to be a freak accident.

Fire officials say the man was on a patch of soil at the time of the incident, which may have cushioned the impact of the block.

An investigation remains ongoing.

