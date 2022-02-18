WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester says it will give away a college scholarship and other prizes during COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week as the city pushes to increase its vaccination rate among children.

Every Worcester resident between the age of 5 and 17 who gets their first or second vaccine dose during school vacation week will be entered to win a $3,000 college scholarship, according to City Manager Edward M. Augustus.

The following clinics will be open to all eligible individuals and will feature family activities, raffles, and gift card giveaways.

• Central Community Branch YMCA (766 Main Street): Monday, February 21, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Raffle for one $500 cash prize (first doses only)
• Southeast Asian Coalition of Central Massachusetts (484 Main Street, Suite 400): Tuesday, February 22, 5 – 7 p.m. $25 Stop & Shop gift cards while supplies last (first and second doses only) Additional rewards from United Way Free food provided
• Worcester Public Library (3 Salem Street): Wednesday, February 23, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. $25 Stop & Shop gift cards while supplies last (first and second doses only)
• Boys & Girls Club of Worcester (65 Boys & Girls Club Way): Thursday, February 24, 2 – 6 p.m. Raffle for one $150 EbLens gift card (all doses) $25 Stop & Shop gift cards while supplies last (first and second doses only) Free food provided
• Girls Inc. of Worcester (125 Providence Street): Friday, February 25, 2 – 5 p.m. Raffle for one $150 EbLens gift card (all doses) $25 Stop & Shop gift cards while supplies last (first and second doses only) Free food provided

•Gala Foods (664 Main Street): Saturday, February 26, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Raffles for two Nintendo Switches and 10 $40 movies passes (all doses) $25 Gala Foods gift cards while supplies last (all doses) Lunch provided

