Worcester group holds solidarity protest for George Floyd

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds gathered on Worcester Common Monday evening to protest the death of George Floyd.

The rally, organized by the group Amplify Black Voices, protested Floyd’s death last week after Minneapolis police knelt on his neck.

The rally comes a day after thousands protested in a peaceful rally in Boston, before hundreds clashed with police.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)