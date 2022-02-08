WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bay State’s second-largest city voted Monday to drop its indoor mask mandate beginning Feb. 18 as COVID-19 cases decline.

The Worcester Board of Health voted 3-2 to rescind the indoor mask mandate.

“We think we’re making the right decision,” Board of Health member Gary Rosen said. “We have the courage to make the right decision.”

Masks will still be encouraged in the city but will no longer be required in most indoor spaces.

“We’re not saying it’s safe to take your mask off but we just don’t believe that a mandate is making a difference,” Worcester Medical Director Dr. Michael Hirsh said.

He added that the decision to drop the mask mandate was driven by data, including wastewater studies that show the city’s COVID-19 positivity rate and hospitalizations are continuing to decline.

Rescinding the mandate came at the recommendation of Hirsh and City Manager Edward M. Augustus, Jr.; however, some Board of Health members remained leery of the change.

“I worry that unmasking will put those populations at even more risk,” member Khanh-Van Tran said.

Though the mandate will not go into effect for more than a week, the Board of Health agreed to immediately drop the mandate for colleges or workplaces with at least a 90 percent vaccination rate.

Masks must still be worn at all K-12 schools and while riding public transportation. Any private business can also choose to require masks for entry if they prefer.

To date, more than 500 people in Worcester have died from the coronavirus. Health officials say they will continue to monitor for outbreaks and if necessary the mandate will be reinstated.

“We’re not telling people to have mask burning parties or throw away their masks,” Hirsh said. “I undoubtedly going be correct in this prediction that there will be future outbreaks.”

Both Brockton and Canton followed suit and voted to rescind their mandates as well.

