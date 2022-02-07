WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The state’s second-largest city voted Monday to do away with its indoor mask mandate.

Beginning February 18, masks will be encouraged, but not required in most of Worcester’s indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.

BREAKING: @TweetWorcester’s board of health has voted 3-2 to rescind the city’s indoor mask mandate as of Feb 18th. @7news — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) February 8, 2022

With COVID-19 cases on the decline, some members of the city’s board of health said they felt it was the right time.

“We think we’re making the right decision tonight. We have the courage to make the right decision tonight,” said member Gary Rosen.

Worcester’s Medical Director Dr. Michael Hirsh said the wastewater studies confirm that the city’s COVID-19 positivity rate and hospitalizations have dropped dramatically.

“Our business community has continued to be frustrated by the fact that patrons from the Worcester area can go seek out entertaining and dining and shopping options near us that don’t have the mask mandate,” he said.

Rescinding the mandate came at the recommendation of Hirsh and City Manager Edward M. Augustus, Jr. — however, with a three to two vote, some Board of Health members remained leery of the change.

“I worry that unmasking will put those populations at even more risk,” member Khanh-Van Tran said.

Though the mandate will not go into effect for more than a week, the Board of Health agreed to immediately drop the mandate for colleges or workplaces with at least a 90 percent vaccination rate.

Masks must still be worn at all K-12 schools and while riding public transportation. Any private business can also choose to require masks for entry if they prefer.

To date, more than 500 people in Worcester have died from the coronavirus. Health officials say they will continue to monitor for outbreaks and if necessary the mandate will be reinstated.

“We are not telling people to have mask burning parties or throw away their masks,” Dr. Hirsh said. “I undoubtedly going be correct in this prediction that there will be future outbreaks.”

Both Brockton and Canton followed suit and voted to rescind their mandates as well.

