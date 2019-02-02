Worcester house fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

WORCESTER (WHDH) - One person died early Saturday morning after a 3-alarm fire ripped through a home in Worcester, fire officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of two people trapped in a home on Upsala Street around 3 a.m. found one person standing on the roof and the other resident dead on the second floor.

“I am very proud of the efforts made by our firefighters this morning,” Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said. “They encountered extreme cold, a frozen hydrant, heavy fire, and a very difficult building to maneuver in. We are deeply saddened by this loss but extremely grateful that the second resident was able to escape.”

Due to the heavy fire on the second floor and the enormous amount of debris in the house, firefighters were forced to exit the house and begin fighting the flames from the outside.

Once the fire was safely extinguished, crews entered the home and found the victim, whose name has not been released, among a large pile of debris, according to fire officials.

A third resident who lives on the first floor was transported to UMass Memorial University Campus to be treated for non-life threatening injuries

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

