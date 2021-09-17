WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Ice Center is holding a public skate fundraiser Friday for a Milton Academy student who was severely injured during a collision at a hockey game.

The fundraiser for 18-year-old Jake Thibeault, of Fitchburg, is set to take place at the Ice Center on Harding Street from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

They are asking for a minimum donation of $10 per person with all proceeds donated to Jake’s family to assist with unexpected medical costs.

Wristbands will also be for sale.

Jake suffered a spinal cord injury and a small brain bleed following a collision in a hockey game for his summer travel team.

The Milton Academy senior was treated at UMass Medical Center before being transferred to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown.

