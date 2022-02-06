WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) -

Worcester officials issued a public health advisory after a pumping station spewed sewage into a nearby lake Sunday.

Flooding at the pumping station on Lake Avenue prevented the facility’s pumps from working, and released untreated waste water into Lake Quinsigamond, officials said. The pumping station is the largest capacity station in Worcester and typically pumps 3 million gallons of sewage a day.

The city’s health department issued a public health advisory, asking people to not use the lake for recreational activities like ice fishing.

“It’s going to be a pretty big clean-up,” said neighbor Nicole George. “That’s unfortunate.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)