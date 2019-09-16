Worcester lake closed due to algae concerns

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester and state officials are closing Indian lake to the public after preliminary tests showed high levels of blue-green algae.

Preliminary laboratory results of testing at the lake showed high levels of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that are harmful to humans and animals.

Officials said residents and pets should avoid coming into contact with the lake until further notice.

