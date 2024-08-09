WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A patron at the Worcester Public Library was arrested Thursday after hitting a staff member with a skateboard, city officials said.

The attack at the library’s main location at 3 Salem Square was unprovoked and the injured staff member was receiving medical treatment as of 9 p.m., according to a statement from Worcester City Manager Eric D. Batista. Their injuries are not believed to be critical, he said.

Library personnel closed the facility an hour early Thursday, according to the city. All seven library branches will be closed Friday so staff can debrief, Batista said.

City administration and library leadership have worked together to create a community resources department at the library, which is staffed with a community liaison, two security officers, and a social worker, Batista said. Staff members have also received training on trauma-informed de-escalation techniques.

“That said, violence is not acceptable and will not be tolerated,” Batista said in the statement.

“The Worcester Public Library will remain an open and welcoming place for all members of the community, but this sacred space and those who operate it must be treated with respect, honor, and dignity,” he continued.

