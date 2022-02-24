WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Worcester has lifted a public health advisory that was issued following a massive sewage spill in Lake Quinsigamond, officials announced Thursday.

The Worcester Department of Inspectional Services had been conducting frequent water quality sampling since 5.7 million gallons of untreated wastewater was released into the lake on Feb. 6.

A water sample collected on Feb. 23 confirmed levels of E. coli to be “well below recreational use limits,” according to officials.

An investigation revealed that the spill was caused by a malfunction at the Lake Avenue Sewer Pumping Station.

