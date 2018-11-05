Worcester Little League buildings vandalized

WORCESTER (WHDH) - The Worcester Little League is dealing with damage after three buildings where equipment is stored was vandalized.

The league says it’s a troubling trend, and now police are trying to find out who is responsible.

Worcester Little League Facilities Manager Bob Rousseau walked into mangled locks and a spray-painted tractor, an entire little league facility left in disarray over the weekend.

“I was here Saturday night to drop some stuff off. Everything was fine,” he said. “I came up Sunday morning to get something and the locks were right up the door.”

These buildings house three different youth baseball and softball leagues. The vandals trashed the place, but took only a few locks and a compressor.

“Luckily, we don’t keep any valuables in there, but it’s frustrating,” said East Side Babe Ruth President Steve Sargent.

The worst of the damage from this break-in was the broken and stolen locks. That’s about $200 worth of damage. But the league says this isn’t the first time this has happened.

“This was mild compared to one we had up here in July in this building, where they just tore it apart,” Sargent said.

That time vandals sprayed soda and condiments all over, even leaving a message behind. Sargent says he’s frustrated.

“We don’t have the necessary funds to pay for it time in and time out. Hopefully, the city can step up and help us,” he said.

City leaders say they’ll consider better security on-site, but it depends on how much funding they can spare.

“As far as what’s reasonable, I think that remains to be seen,” said Khrystian King, city councilor, parks and recreation committee. “What I can say is that we are committed to making sure we enhance safety in the parks.”

Sargent says they’re now considering turning to the public for help, knowing this will likely happen again.

“It happens once a year, twice a year maybe. We’re here for the kids,” Sargent said.

