Worcester man accused of armed liquor store robbery arraigned

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A 65-year-old Worcester man accused of trying to rob a liquor store at gunpoint while wearing a mask and black face paint was subdued by employees and is now facing an armed robbery charge, police said.

Worcester police officers responding to an attempted armed robbery at Harrahy’s Liquor Story on Ward Street about 4 p.m. Tuesday found three men pinning down Manuel Rivera near what appeared to be a black handgun on the floor.

After placing Rivera under arrest, the officers spoke with the employees, who told them Rivera had just entered the store wearing a mask with black paint on his face and said, “Give me all the money in the register,” according to police.

Investigators later determined the handgun Rivera showed was actually a realistic-looking BB Gun replica.

Rivera was arraigned Wednesday in Worcester District Court in on an armed assault to rob charge.

65 y/o Manuel Rivera appears in court with black paint on his face after the prosecutor says he tried to rob a #Worcester liquor store disguised with a/hat and face paint #7News pic.twitter.com/zzw7aINqov — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) April 25, 2018

