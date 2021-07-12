WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing firearm charges after allegedly brandishing a gun during a robbery at a Worcester convenience store.

Officers were called to Honey Farms on Cambridge Street shortly after 5:30 a.m. Monday for reports of the armed robbery and upon their arrival, spoke with the clerk who said the suspect walked in, pulled out a silver firearm and demanded money, according to a release issued by the department.

Investigators scoured the surveillance footage of the incident and then took to the streets to search for the man they described as wearing “distinctive clothing.”

Around 6:40 a.m., officers came across 30-year-old Wilfred Zayzay on Oread Street, who was said to be wearing the same clothes as the suspect in the video.

Zayzay was placed under arrest and is due to be arraigned on armed robbery, use of a firearm in a felony, carrying a firearm without a license and assault with a dangerous weapon.

No further details were released.

