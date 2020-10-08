Worcester man accused of breaking into Westborough home, biting man held on bail

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man is being held on $5,000 bail after he allegedly entered a Westborough home and assaulted a man who lived there, police said.

Pierre Glover was taken into custody and arraigned in Westborough District Court on charges of armed burglary, assault and battery, mayhem, wanton and malicious destruction of property, according to a release issued by the department Thursday.

Officers were called to a home on Homestead Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning for reports of a breaking and entering.

Before they arrived, the victim called police again to tell them the suspect had entered her apartment and began confronting her adult son.

Glover is accused of biting the son on his thighs and chest.

Investigators said he was known to the family.

